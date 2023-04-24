| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Ex-UK prime minister Boris Johnson believed to have stayed in villa of relative at centre of BBC row

Mr Johnson and his wife spent Easter in the Dominican Republic in a £4,100-a-night villa, according to reports

A new book claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson told Downing Street staff &lsquo;I am the fuhrer&rsquo; and &lsquo;I&rsquo;m the king&rsquo;. Photo: Phil Noble Expand

Close

A new book claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson told Downing Street staff &lsquo;I am the fuhrer&rsquo; and &lsquo;I&rsquo;m the king&rsquo;. Photo: Phil Noble

A new book claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson told Downing Street staff ‘I am the fuhrer’ and ‘I’m the king’. Photo: Phil Noble

A new book claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson told Downing Street staff ‘I am the fuhrer’ and ‘I’m the king’. Photo: Phil Noble

Adam Forest

Boris Johnson is believed to have stayed at the luxury Caribbean home of his distant cousin at the heart of the row over the appointment of BBC chair Richard Sharp.

The former Tory prime minister and his wife Carrie spent Easter holidaying in the Dominican Republic in a villa thought to be owned by his Canadian relative Sam Blyth.

Most Watched

Privacy