| 15°C Dublin

breaking Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens loses challenge to whole-life sentence for rape and murder of Sarah Everard

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Wayne Couzens, who is due to appear in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure. Issue date: Wednesday April 13, 2022. Expand
Pictured: Sarah Everard Expand

Close

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Wayne Couzens, who is due to appear in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure. Issue date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Wayne Couzens, who is due to appear in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure. Issue date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Pictured: Sarah Everard

Pictured: Sarah Everard

/

Undated handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Wayne Couzens, who is due to appear in court charged with four counts of indecent exposure. Issue date: Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Jess Glass

Wayne Couzens is still set to die in prison after he lost his bid to reduce his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

In May, senior judges heard challenges or appeals to the prison sentences of five convicted killers, including the whole-life terms of former police officer Couzens and double murderer Ian Stewart.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, also had their sentences reviewed, along with triple murderer Jordan Monaghan.

On Friday, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges refused to lower Couzens’ sentence.

Pictured: Sarah Everard Expand

Close

Pictured: Sarah Everard

Pictured: Sarah Everard

Pictured: Sarah Everard

Last year, the former officer was handed a whole life term for the rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Appealing against the whole-life term, Couzens’s lawyers argued he deserved “decades in jail” but said a whole-life term was excessive.

However, in a summary read out in court, Lord Burnett said that the sentencing judge was entitled to impose a whole life order due to the facts of Couzens’ case.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy