A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain's worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years.

A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain's worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years.

'Evil sexual predator' - Britain's most prolific rapist jailed after being convicted of more than 150 offences

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances he would then film the attacks on his mobile phone.

Ian Rushton, North West Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: "Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history.

"His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.

"Sinaga's unthreatening demeanour duped these young men - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.

"But once back at his flat he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification - then appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from re-watching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence."

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC ruled that following four separate trials he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

She told Sinaga: "You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city centre wanting nothing more than a good night-out with their friends.

"One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description."

The judge continued to say: "Rarely, if ever, have the courts seen such a campaign of rape as this, covering so many victims over a prolonged period."

She said the true scale of Sinaga's offending may never be known but that police appeared to have established 195 men were filmed by the defendant while unconscious.

Judge Goddard added: "It is ironic that were it not for the films that you took of your evil crimes it seems that most of these offences would not have even been discovered, let alone prosecuted.

"Your actions show you as a dangerous individual with no sense of reality.

"In my judgment you are a highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual who will never be safe to be released. That is for the Parole Board."

Sinaga had shown "not a jot of remorse", she continued, and noted at times he appeared to be "actually enjoying the trial process".

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police say they are keen to speak to about 70 of the potential victims who have not yet been identified from Sinaga's videos to ensure they have any support needed.

Earlier, Judge Goddard said police had established there are 195 different males who appear to be unconscious while Sinaga sexually assaulted them on film.

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime and Criminal Justice, said: "The police, St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Survivors Manchester, Victim Support, the National Probation Service and other partner agencies have worked together to provide victims and survivors with the best possible support throughout the trials.

"I also want to echo GMP's appeal for further victims of Sinaga to come forward, so we can ensure they get the support they need.

"I also want to urge anyone who has been a victim of any rape or sexual assault to come forward and report it to police, confident that they will receive the help and support they need.

"Greater Manchester is a resilient place. We have undergone traumas in the past and, together, come through them. Sinaga is an appalling individual, who acted alone and is now off our streets. He is in no way representative of our city-region and people should not be fearful of enjoying all that Manchester city centre has to offer."

With additional reporting from Press Association

Reuters