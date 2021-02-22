Every UK adult will have had a jab by the end of July, says Johnson

The British government declared yesterday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccination by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the UK’s lockdown.

The previous aim was for all adults to get a jab by September. The new target also calls for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccinations by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1.

The makers of the two vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “we now think that we have the supplies” to speed up the vaccination campaign.

The early success of Britain’s vaccination effort is welcome news for a country that has suffered more than 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe.

More than 17.5 million people, a third of UK adults, have had at least one vaccine shot since inoculations began on December 8.

Britain is delaying giving second vaccine doses until 12 weeks after the first, rather than three to four weeks, in order to give more people partial protection quickly.

The approach has been criticised in some countries – and by Pfizer, which says it does not have any data to support the interval – but it is backed by the UK government’s scientific advisers.

News of the new vaccine targets came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met senior ministers to finalise a “road map” out of the national lockdown.

He plans to announce details today.

The government has stressed that economic and social reopenings will be slow and cautious, with non-essential shopping or outdoor socialising unlikely before April.

Children will begin to return to school from March 8, the same date as nursing home residents will be able to have one visitor.

New confirmed cases, hospitalisations and deaths are all declining but remain high.

Mr Johnson says his reopening road map will follow “data, not dates”.

Irish Independent