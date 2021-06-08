Europe threatens UK with sausages trade war

Brussels will start a trade war with Britain if Boris Johnson overrides the Brexit treaty so that shops in Northern Ireland can keep selling British sausages, a vice-president of the European Commission has warned.

In an article today for The Daily Telegraph, Maros Sefcovic said the EU would react “swiftly, firmly and resolutely” if Britain unilaterally extends the grace period in the Northern Ireland Protocol, which expires at the end of June.

Britain has already unilaterally extended grace periods – on supermarket goods and parcels – this year. The Telegraph understands that ministers are now considering, as a last resort, another unilateral extension for chilled meats, including sausages and mince.

Any such action would enrage the EU, which has already hit the UK with legal action after the move on supermarket goods.

Under the grace period, chilled meats produced in Britain can currently be sent to Northern Ireland. However this will end on June 30, meaning sausages and mince produced in England could not be sold in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic said the bloc’s retaliation would be so crushing it would ensure the UK “abides by its international law obligations”.

Ahead of EU-UK talks over the protocol tomorrow, Mr Sefcovic accused Britain of failing to meet many of the commitments it had made to implement the treaty more than 17 months after it entered into force.

“If the UK takes further unilateral action over the coming weeks, the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations,” Mr Sefcovic said. He said the protocol is the “best solution” to “the type of Brexit that the current UK government chose”.

EU officials said Brussels “was not afraid” to trigger additional Brexit treaty processes that could lead to heavy tariffs on British exports and the suspension of parts of the trade agreement.

“The EU’s patience is wearing thin,” an EU official warned.

