‘Eunuch Maker’ arrested for allegedly carrying out dozens of castrations in his flat

A 44-YEAR-OLD man nicknamed “the Eunuch Maker” has been arrested amid claims he carried out dozens of castrations in his basement flat and broadcast the procedures online.

Six other men, aged from in their 30s to 60s, were arrested after police raided the rundown property in the Finsbury Park area of north London in December.

The castrations are believed to be part of the genital nullification, or Nullo, movement that has grown in popularity among those who do not wish to identify as either male or female.

The extreme form of body modification gained notoriety in 2012 when Mao Sugiyama, a Japanese performance artist, removed, cooked and served his genitalia at a banquet –charging customers about €200 each for the meal.

The majority of those who admit undergoing the procedure claim they are submissive gay males or wish to identify as asexual.

In an online interview the Norwegian-born suspect, named locally as Marius Gustavson, boasted of having undergone the procedure himself and also carrying it out on 58 other men.

He said he had his genitals removed because he wanted to “look like a Ken doll with nothing down there”.

He also claimed he kept the removed appendages in his freezer or stored them in alcohol inside his flat.

The man, who is also an amputee, insisted he carried out the surgery in a “very professional way”, but neighbours in the residential street said they had seen ambulances regularly turning up at the property. They also said they had suspicions about a large black tent in the back garden.

In the interview, the suspect said he carried out the procedure using a castration device known as a Burdizzo in order to “help others achieve their goal”.

When police raided the flat in the first week of December they spent more than a week at the scene removing computers and other potential evidence.

A neighbour said: “The police action lasted about 10 days. It lasted a long time. They were going in wearing masks and PPE. There was a policeman outside the home for 24 hours... I saw [the suspect] about three weeks ago.”

When asked what had gone on, the suspect told a neighbour it was something to do with his “dodgy flatmate”.

The neighbour said: “I remember police searching the bins. I had no idea what they were looking for. I don’t know the man but I think he is disabled. He is missing a leg. I was worried because there is a school opposite.”

Another said: “Police had taken him to a nearby hotel while they were searching his flat. The minute they finished the investigation he came back to the flat and put the Christmas decorations back up.”