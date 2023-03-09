| 2.9°C Dublin

EU tells Rishi Sunak small boats plan ‘violates international law’

Rishi Sunak with Suella Braverman in the background. File photo.

Adam Forrest

The EU has warned Rishi Sunak’s government that the plan to ban small boat migrants from making asylum claims in the UK “violates” international law.

The European Commission’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said she had warned Suella Braverman that the Illegal Migration Bill breached human rights law.

