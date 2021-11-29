EU plans plane missions to aid migrants as UK row rumbles on

An EU plane will monitor the shores of the English Channel for people crossing after as European leaders met to stress the need to cooperate with the UK following the death of 27 people when a boat capsized.

Interior ministers from France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the European Commission met in Calais yesterday to discuss small boat crossings. It took place without UK officials or British Home Secretary Priti Patel present after she was uninvited in a row with France.

It was decided that from December 1 a plane operated by EU border agency Frontex will help the countries to ­monitor their shores.

Migration officials also pledged to work together more closely against people-smuggling networks and the trade in inflatable boats.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters after the meeting in the French port: “We have to prevent lives being lost. We have to prevent chaos coming to our external borders.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says his country is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to migration, but will not be held hostage to London’s domestic politics.

The two countries are already at loggerheads over post-Brexit trading rules and fishing rights.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to President Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps the two countries could take to deter migrants from making the perilous journey. One of those – sending illegal migrants back to France – particularly angered Paris.

France responded by cancelling an invitation to Ms Patel to yesterday’s meeting after Mr Johnson published the letter on Twitter.

“Britain left Europe, but not the world. We need to work seriously on these questions ... without being held hostage by domestic British politics,” Mr Darmanin told reporters after the session.



France had been handling the issue of illegal migration to Britain for 25 years and it was now time London woke up, Mr Darmanin said.

“If migrants are coming to Calais, Dunkirk or northern France, it’s because they are attracted by England, especially the labour market which means you can work in England without any identification,” he said.

“Britain must take its responsibility and limit its economic attractiveness.”

Ms Patel had said it was “unfortunate” she could not be present at the meeting.

She said on Twitter: “I will be holding urgent talks with my European counterparts this week to prevent further tragedies in the Channel.”



She had said that failing to increase cooperation with Europe could cause “even worse scenes” in the English Channel this winter.



“It’s just simply unconscionable and any responsible government on either side of the channel would set aside those differences and work together to deal with what is a collective problem that will only be solved together.”

Wednesday’s tragedy claimed 27 lives, said to have included an expectant mother, children and a 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq trying to reunite with her fiance.

It was the highest death toll on record in the current crisis.