EU and UK park Brexit for Christmas, but with few signs of mutual goodwill

You could call it a “Christmas truce” – but go easy on any analogies with the cessation of fighting and seasonal goodwill exchanges back in the early days of World War I, just five months after the outbreak of that awful conflict.

This time last year Michel Barnier, in the Brussels corner, and David Frost in the London one, were locked in ongoing talks which rolled all the way to Christmas Eve. Their Brexit trade deal was supposed to end acrimony between the European Union and the departing United Kingdom – but the rolling series of rows ever since tell us that faint hope soon flickered and died.

Just days short of one year on, and we find both sides postponing these sluggish and often bad-tempered talks until after the new year – and hence the use of the word truce. It’s no bad thing in itself as seasoned negotiators often say a rest can be a boon.

Banish any hopes of some positive feedback from what Michel Barnier’s successor, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, saw as a breakthrough proposal to guarantee the flow of medicine supplies from Britain into Northern Ireland. Interestingly, this offer also extends to EU members Cyprus and Malta, which for historic reasons still source many medicines from Britain.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the Sefcovic offer to unilaterally change laws to allow UK medicines circulate freely in places where EU rules only apply.

“Access to medicines has been at the top of my agenda. The plan announced today turns commitment into solutions,” Mr Coveney said.

“By ensuring the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and in addressing other supply issues for Ireland, it provides reassurance to people across the island that they will continue to have access to the medicines they need. I hope that this solution on medicines can act as a catalyst for solving the other protocol issues early in the new year.”

But the UK response via David Frost, who has been UK Brexit Minister since last February, was a 13-point statement stuffed with complaints about alleged EU foot-dragging, ungraciousness and bad faith.

“It is disappointing that it has not been possible to reach either a comprehensive or worthwhile interim agreement this year,” the UK Brexit minister concluded.

The Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic responded in similar vein. “If the UK would reciprocate our efforts, our energy and our ambition we bring to these discussions we could be much more advanced by now,” the Slovakian Commissioner wrote.

In further evidence of bad-mannered business as usual, Mr Frost said suspending parts of the Brexit agreement relating to the North’s special trade status post-Brexit – or using the so-called Article 16 procedure was still very much on the cards.

“We remain ready to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if that is the only way to protect the prosperity and stability of Northern Ireland,” he said. This is an “emergency brake,” open to either side in exceptional circumstances, but also likely to start trade rule conflicts.

In further discouraging Brexit news the French EU minister, Clement Beaune, announced Paris will seek EU legal action against Britain over that long unresolved fishing dispute.

The decision came after French President Emmanuel Macron, now in full re-election campaign mode ahead of voting next April, met with French fishing crews.

Fishing in both France and the UK is very small economically but packs a big political punch. These countries’ political leaders’ mutual inability to resolve this one is emblematic of the degradation of relations since the British “Leave” vote back in June 2016.

The French rightly insist that all they want is for the UK to honour the deals they signed. This has strong echoes in Ireland and other EU member states.

London signed up to a Withdrawal Agreement in late 2019 which gave special status to Northern Ireland, effectively keeping it in the EU single market and matching Brussels’ product standards.

This was copper-fastened by a Trade and Cooperation Agreement, signed last Christmas Eve, which framed future EU-UK relations on trade and other issues.

There was strong informed speculation in the past 10 days that some kind of interim deal might be cobbled through. Equally, there was talk that the UK would fix their phoney row over the eventual role of the EU Court resolving trade disputes in the North. Neither of these things has happened.

As political storm clouds build around Boris Johnson, the potential impacts will be weighed in Dublin, Brussels and other capitals.

He may not want to scale up his “Brexit war” and add to his woes – or he may think that is just the thing he needs to shore up his flagging support.

There is a sinking feeling that 2022 will not bring too much Brexit relief.