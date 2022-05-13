EU and UK heading for total breakdown in bid to reach deal on North’s special status

EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of not engaging honestly with talks on implementing Northern Ireland’s special trade status.

The Commission vice-president was speaking after confirmation from British foreign secretary Liz Truss that London will set aside sections of the Northern Ireland Protocol without agreement by the EU.

Ms Truss said that unless the EU showed more flexibility in ongoing talks, the UK government would have no other choice. The move was to promote trade fairness in the North and safeguard against social unrest there, she said.

Speaking to British and European parliamentarians in Brussels, Mr Sefcovic went much further than an earlier statement about his phone conversation with Ms Truss.

“We must have honesty about the fact that the EU cannot solve all the problems created by Brexit and the type of Brexit that the UK government chose,” he said.

“That is the reason for which the position of the EU has been consistent. We will not renegotiate the protocol.”

In the wake of last week’s Northern Ireland election, in which the strongly anti-protocol Democratic Unionist Party suffered a reverse, tensions have soared over the issue.

The Brexit agreement avoids a hard border in Ireland by keeping the North inside the EU single market and customs union, but it also provides for checks on British products going into the North.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson signed the agreement with the EU in 2019 and confirmed this in late 2020, but his government has since sought to renegotiate the deal, leading to proposals from the European Commission to ease and simplify contentious checks.

Stop-start talks around compromise measures made little progress, with the EU insisting it could not revisit the protocol terms.

Mr Sefcovic said the EU proposed an ambitious talks calendar in February to accelerate discussions, but there had been “no engagement at all on these issues from the UK the last couple of months”.

The Slovak commissioner’s comments drew a sharp response from London, with cabinet office minister Michael Ellis saying the UK was not scrapping the protocol. However, he said the UK did need to see “significant changes” to protect the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland’s equal access to UK-wide trade.

Mr Ellis’s comments in London added to confusion over how the UK will go about standing down the protocol. It remains unclear whether it will use the Article 16 “emergency break”, allowing either side to invoke special circumstances, or go for other legal devices.

Also in Brussels, Nathalie Loiseau, a French MEP for President Macron’s party and former Europe minister, warned the UK against reneging on the protocol amid the war in Ukraine.

“Now is not the time to create divisions to create artificial crises,” she said.

“These divisions and crises would be welcomed by those in third countries who are hostile to our values and our democracies.”

The UK has faced stern criticism – including a warning from US president Joe Biden – over its threatened action.

The Taoiseach said the move would have a “very destabilising effect on the Good Friday Agreement”.