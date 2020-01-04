Ethical vegans have right to job protections, judge declares

A tribunal judge told Jordi Casamitjana (55) that he is "overwhelmingly satisfied" ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and therefore a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

Under the Act it is unlawful to discriminate against, harass or victimise workers or job applicants on the grounds of their religion, religious belief or philosophical belief.

Mr Casamitjana, from London, said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

He claims he was unfairly disciplined for making this disclosure and that the decision to dismiss him was because of his philosophical belief in ethical veganism.

At an employment tribunal in Norwich yesterday, Judge Robin Postle said ethical veganism was "important" and "worthy" of respect in a democratic society.

He said: "I am satisfied overwhelmingly that ethical veganism does constitute a philosophical belief and is a protected characteristic."

The tribunal will now determine whether the League treated Mr Casamitjana less favourably because of his belief in ethical veganism.

Dietary vegans and ethical vegans both eat a plant-based diet, but ethical vegans try to exclude all forms of animal exploitation including not wearing clothing made of wool or leather and not using products tested on animals.

The League did not contest the issue of ethical veganism being a protected belief during the hearing.

Peter Daly, the solicitor for Mr Casamitjana, said: "This is a very significant judgment.

"It recognises for the first time that ethical veganism can form protective characteristics under the Equality Act therefore [it] can be protected from discrimination."

He said any abuse directed at ethical vegans "might be seen to be harassment in the same way a racist or sexist slur might be discriminatory action".

Mr Daly added: "The recognition of ethical veganism as a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010 will have potentially significant effects on employment and the workplace, education, transport and the provision of goods and services."

During the short hearing, Mr Casamitjana was not required to read out any of his statement and was not asked any questions by the judge, his solicitor or Rhys Wyborn, who acted for the League Against Cruel Sports.

Judge Postle, who said he had read much of the written statements on Thursday, said he will provide a full judgment at a later date. He said: "It [ethical veganism] is not just about choices of diet, but about what that person wears, and all aspects of their life seem to be governed by ethical veganism."

Mr Wyborn said: "The League is now looking ahead to the substantive hearing in this case and to addressing the reason for Mr Casamitjana's dismissal, which it maintains was due to his misconduct and not the belief he holds."

Mr Casamitjana said his ethical veganism could be seen in "almost every aspect" of his life. He tries to avoid holding on to leather straps or sitting on leather seats, and prefers to walk rather than catch a bus in order to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Speaking after the ruling, he said: "This is a very important ruling for vegans everywhere in the world."

Irish Independent