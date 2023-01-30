| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Esther Rantzen, broadcaster and founder of Childline, reveals she has lung cancer

Broadcaster Esther Rantzen has been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Broadcaster Esther Rantzen has been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82. Photo: PA

Broadcaster Esther Rantzen has been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82. Photo: PA

Broadcaster Esther Rantzen has been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82. Photo: PA

Dean Grey

Esther Rantzen has said she is remaining “optimistic” after revealing she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 82-year-old broadcaster, long-time activist and founder of charities Childline and The Silver Line, confirmed the news yesterday.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy