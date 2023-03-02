| 7.4°C Dublin

Epsom headteacher Emma Pattison ‘died from shotgun blast to chest – while daughter (7) was shot in head’

Coroner Simon Wickens expressed his condolences to those who loved or knew Mrs Pattison and Lettie, whose full name was Ellette Francesca

Rich Booth

Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison died of shotgun wounds to the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter Lettie was shot in the head, an inquest has been told.

Both are believed to have been murdered by 39-year-old chartered accountant George Pattison – their husband and father respectively – before he killed himself.

