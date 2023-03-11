| 1.2°C Dublin

‘Entente renewed’ – France and UK sign £500m deal for migrant detention centres to help France curb small boat crossings

French President Emmanuel Macron uses an umbrella to protect Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from the rain after a French-British summit at the Elysee Palace yesterday. Photo: Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images Expand

French President Emmanuel Macron uses an umbrella to protect Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from the rain after a French-British summit at the Elysee Palace yesterday. Photo: Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images

Charles Hymas

A new detention centre to stop Channel migrants leaving France is to be funded by Britain as part of a £500 million (€565m) three-year Anglo-French deal announced.

Migrants detained in the centre can be held for up to 90 days before being sent back to their home country if safe to do so, or to the last country through which they travelled.

