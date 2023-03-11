‘Entente renewed’ – France and UK sign £500m deal for migrant detention centres to help France curb small boat crossings

A new detention centre to stop Channel migrants leaving France is to be funded by Britain as part of a £500 million (€565m) three-year Anglo-French deal announced.

Migrants detained in the centre can be held for up to 90 days before being sent back to their home country if safe to do so, or to the last country through which they travelled.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said the new deal would take Anglo-French co-operation in combating the surge in migrants to “an unprecedented level” with the number of officers patrolling the beaches also more than doubled to 800 and the creation of a new joint command centre.

The agreement – backed by £478m from Britain over three years came at the end of a one-day bilateral summit between Mr Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in which they declared an “entente renewed”.

The French will be spending five times the UK’s funds, bringing the total to £3bn over three years, but Mr Macron said he still remained opposed to a bilateral deal to take back Channel migrants who arrive illegally in the UK from France, arguing instead that it would have to be negotiated with the EU as a whole.

It comes amid concerns that as many as 80,000 migrants could cross the Channel following the record 45,500 last year. More than 3,000 have already reached the UK this year on small boats, although the French have prevented 3,000 leaving the beaches.

The French border force, gendarmes and police are currently stopping more than half, but officials believe it needs to be increased to 80 to 90pc if the business model of the people-smuggling gangs is to be broken.

The new centre in Dunkirk, costing Britain £28m over three years, will be the first funded by the UK and can hold about 140 migrants.

There are 25 such centres de retention administratives (CRA) in France, including one near the Eurotunnel in Coquelles. They are similar to UK immigration removal centres where illegal migrants with no right to remain are detained while awaiting deportation. They can be held for 90 days which can be extended by a judge.

British officials believe it will help deter migrants, many of whom are freed to make more crossing attempts because police fail to arrest them. It is not an offence in France to attempt to cross the Channel.

The extra funding will also pay for more drones, aircraft and other surveillance technology. Britain has given France more than £250m in successive deals since 2015.

Mr Sunak said: “Everyone knows we are spending £5.5m a day plus on hotels. We would rather not do that, and the best way to stop that is to stop people coming in the first place.”

Britain has been pressing president Macron to help the UK secure a new EU-wide deal to replace the previous pre-Brexit Dublin agreement so that Channel migrants can be returned to the EU. Since Brexit, just 21 migrants have been returned to EU countries and none to France.

However, Mr Macron said: “First we need to focus on what we have to do in the short term – to prevent illegal migration, to try to dismantle all boat networks.

The “entente renewed” also saw an agreement to combat the threat to energy supplies from the Ukraine war, which will include France examining the development of energy interconnecters to share electricity when one or other country’s supply comes under threat during winter.

They also committed to easing post-Brexit barriers for school trips. A simple ID form will be developed so children can go to each country if they do not have passports. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)