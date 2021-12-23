England now an outlier as the rest of UK tightens virus restrictions

Broadcaster Kate Garraway taking part in 'Royal Carols - Together At Christmas', a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.

Mr Johnson has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before Saturday, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.

With the situation constantly being reviewed, health secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making New Year’s Eve plans.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced new measures to be introduced from 6am on St Stephen’s Day and claimed Mr Johnson and his cabinet are “paralysed by their internal divisions”.

Elsewhere, a new formulation of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in children aged five to 11.

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising that children aged five to 11, who are in a clinical risk group, or who are a household contact of someone (of any age) who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a primary course of vaccination.

New figures also show a record 968,665 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were also reported in the UK on Tuesday.

In Wales, the new measures were unveiled at a press conference by Mr Drakeford.

They include two-metre social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces where reasonable; the rule of six applying to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres; table service in licensed premises; face coverings in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated; and a maximum number of 30 people at an indoor event and 50 outdoors.

There is an exception for team sports, where up to 50 spectators can gather.

England is now left as an outlier when it comes to post-Christmas restrictions, given the Northern Ireland executive will also be deciding what “level of asks” will be made of the public to curb the latest surge in Covid-19.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already introduced new curbs on hospitality, while live sports will be “effectively spectator-free” for three weeks from St Stephen’s Day.

Mr Drakeford criticised what he called the UK government’s inaction over rising Omicron cases, saying: “I believe the UK government sees all the data we see and gets all the advice that we get about the need to act and act urgently in the light of the Omicron wave coming our way.

“They are paralysed by their internal divisions and are unable to act on it.

“I heard the prime minister earlier this week in an interview say the position had never been more urgent. And asked what he was going to do about it, he said that he was doing nothing. Well, that would not be acceptable to me.”

But Ms Keegan earlier said she believed the UK government’s approach was “better”, although she acknowledged different parts of the country had adopted different plans during the pandemic.

She told Times Radio: “I think we’re taking a better approach personally, but of course the devolved administrations, everybody will take their own opinions.”

Ms Keegan, when asked about going ahead with a gathering or party on December 31, said: “We can’t predict what the data is going to tell us before we’ve got the data.”

She said the uncertainty in the data is “particularly” around severity.

Labour pressed for decisions to be made as soon as possible.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth told Sky News: “Businesses have got to make decisions about what stock to get in in the run-up to New Year’s Eve, so I think it would be reasonable for the government to produce a road map, if you like, a plan of what they think may well

be anticipated in terms of further restrictions post-Christmas so people know where we stand.”