England lifts the last of its coronavirus restrictions

All British government-mandated coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted yesterday, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for Covid-19 to isolate at home.

Officials say those who test positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days.

However, as of yesterday, they are not legally obliged to do so, and those on lower incomes will no longer get extra financial support to make up for a loss of income due to isolation.

On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson set out his Conservative government’s strategy for “living with Covid” in the longer term. He said Britain is moving “from legal restrictions to personal responsibility”.

England binned most virus restrictions last month after infection rates and hospitalisations fell following a surge in late December. Face masks are no longer legally required anywhere and vaccine passports for entering nightclubs and other venues were scrapped.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have similarly opened up, although at different paces. Some other European countries, including Denmark and Sweden, have also recently lifted all restrictions.

The British Medical Association warned that Mr Johnson’s strategy fails to protect the most vulnerable people and those at highest risk of harm.

The UK still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 161,000 recorded deaths.