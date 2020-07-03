England lifts quarantine restrictions for 59 countries but measures branded 'a mess'

A list of 73 countries and territories where English tourists can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the Department for Transport.

It features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

China, Portugal, Thailand, the Maldives and the US are among the notable absentees.

But in a tweet the Portuguese foreign affairs minister branded it “absurd” that Portugal had been left off the exempt list despite the UK having 28 times more deaths due to coronavirus.

Which is the safest place to stay?

You are welcome to spend a safe holiday in Algarve!#UK #visitportugal pic.twitter.com/2xZzddlzVy — AntÃ³nio Costa (@antoniocostapm) July 3, 2020

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) published a separate list of 67 countries and territories which will be exempt from its advisory against all non-essential travel from Saturday, making it easier for UK tourists to be covered by travel insurance while visiting.

Although the FCO included most of the places named by the Department for Transport, among those missing are Fiji, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

There are also some destinations which the FCO listed but the Department for Transport did not, such as Canada, Estonia, Malaysia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Singapore and the Portuguese regions of the Azores and Madeira.

Some of the countries on either or both lists continue to place restrictions on UK holidaymakers, including Canada and New Zealand.

The quarantine requirement will be lifted for people returning to or visiting England from July 10.

Passengers will still be required to provide contact information on arrival in England.

But Labour branded the measures a “mess” and said the Government’s failure to negotiate air bridges was “an indictment of their failure to tackle the crisis at home”.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon added: “Labour – like families and businesses up and down the country – are keen for the Government’s quarantine measures to be lessened, but this a mess.

“First we had the quarantine that they were slow to implement, then they said they’d do air bridges. Now we see a plan to let residents of 60 or more countries into England without any reciprocal arrangements.

“The fact they have been unable to negotiate air bridges is an indictment of their failure to tackle the crisis at home.”

