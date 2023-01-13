| 6.7°C Dublin

Elle Edwards murder: Man charged with killing beautician in Christmas Eve pub shooting

Elle Edwards, who died after being shot in a pub on Christmas Eve. Expand

Close

Graeme Massie

A man has been charged with the murder of beautician Elle Edwards who was fatally shot while at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, 22, has also been charged by detectives with two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

