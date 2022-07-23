Eight photographs you need to see from this year’s UK annual Dog Surfing Championships

Elizabeth Wilkinson with her dog Dioje race towards the finish line during the Dog Masters 2022 UK Dog Surfing Championships at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Pups and their owners have taken to the sea in the UK’s annual Dog Surfing Championships.

Some competitors chose to dress up for the occasion as familiar faces such as the Queen and Scooby Doo and made a splash alongside their canines at the Dog Masters 2022 event.

Dogs were pictured helping their owners on the paddleboards on Saturday as they fought for a winning spot in the competition at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset.

One competitor, Elizabeth Wilkinson, dressed as her namesake and headed for the waves as the Queen in a white gown, grey wig and crown.

Ms Wilkinson was joined by her dog Diogie as the pair were pictured racing across the beach to the finish line.

Another person could be seen paddling in a Scooby Doo onesie.

And one dog sported a shark fin, which was attached to its life jacket.

Onlookers snapped pictures as the race took place.

Now in its fourth year, the contest is an all-day event with live music and food.