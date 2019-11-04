Eight people arrested in Vietnam in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in back of lorry - State media
Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese in a truck near London last month, state media said on Monday.
British police last week charged two men with manslaughter over the deaths of the group, whose bodies were found inside a container on the truck on Oct. 23.
"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
"The best thing to do now is to deal with the consequences of the incident and help family members receive the bodies," Cau added.
Cau said police were treating the tragedy as a smuggling incident, rather than a case of people-trafficking, according to VNA.
Most of the victims were from the neighbouring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disaster all contribute to the wave of migrants.
On Friday, police in Ha Tinh said they had arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.
The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.
The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths, and on Friday detectives said Eamon Harrison, 23, from Northern Ireland, was also accused of 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offences.
On Sunday, a delegation of Vietnamese diplomats and police left for Britain where they were expected to meet with their British counterparts on Monday, Vietnam's official government website said on Monday.
More to folllow....
Reuters
Related Content
- Deaths of 39 migrants in the back of lorry should be a 'wake up call' for UK government - new report
- Man facing extradition to UK over the deaths of 39 migrants in a lorry is warned of a threat to his life
- Lorry deaths trailer firm to make statement to police
- Vietnam calls for 'strict penalties' for traffickers following migrant lorry deaths
- Extradition sought for man (22) facing 41 charges over Essex lorry deaths
- Gardaí and UK police hunt Irish brothers as part of migrant lorry deaths probe
- Gardai assisting Essex police hunt for two brothers from Co Armagh as part of probe into 39 container deaths
- Horrific deaths of migrants should shine a light on a much larger issue
- Essex lorry deaths: accused Co Armagh truck driver was 'part of global ring', court hears