Ed Sheeran hits out at ‘baseless’ legal copyright claims after court case win

Ed Sheeran said music “only has so many notes” and “baseless” copyright claims are “damaging” the industry after a court ruled he had not plagiarised a 2017 hit single.

The star was accused of copying part of ‘Shape of You’ from an obscure 2015 track titled ‘Oh Why’ by songwriter Sami Chokri.

In a video statement released after a high court judge dismissed the case, Sheeran said: “There’s only so many notes and very few chords in pop music, coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 are being released every day on Spotify.

“That’s 22 million songs a year – and there’s only 12 notes that are available.”

He added: “I hope that this ruling means that in the future baseless claims can be avoided.”

Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue claimed that a repeated refrain of “Oh my” in Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ was copied from a repeated refrain of “Oh why” in their track.

The pair took their claim to PRS For Music, a licensing body, which froze Sheeran’s royalties from the song in 2018.

Sheeran then sued, and Chokri and O’Donoghue counter-sued, resulting in a three-week court case.

Both contested tracks feature notes rising up the minor pentatonic scale in the same way.

Lawyers for Chokri and O’Donoghue argued that the odds of the two songs sounding the same by chance were “one in a million”.

It was further claimed that Sheeran must have heard the track and copied it deliberately or subconsciously by thinking he had actually come up with it.

But Judge Antony Zacaroli yesterday handed down his judgment in the case, calling claims against Sheeran “baseless”, and stating that “coincidences” of melody in pop music “are not uncommon”.

He found that the musical make-up of the contested refrains in both songs was not unusual, and similarities were bound to happen without copying taking place.

He said: “The use of the first four notes of the rising minor pentatonic scale for the melody is so short, simple, commonplace and obvious in the context of the rest of the song that it is not credible that Mr Sheeran sought out inspiration from other songs to come up with it.”

He also suggested that Sheeran would not have sought to add to ‘Shape of You’ – a dance track – by plagiarising ‘Oh Why’, a down-tempo “dark” song.

There were attempts to show that Suffolk-born Sheeran was a musical “magpie” who took ideas from other artists, and that he had previously paid out £4m (€4.8m) following claims he copied Matt Cardle’s 2012 song ‘Amazing’ for his 2014 track ‘Photograph’.

But Mr Justice Zacaroli found Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied from ‘Oh Why’, and there was no proof that the pop star had ever heard the obscure track he was alleged to have copied.

The judge also addressed claims that Sheeran had copied tracks in the past, stating that paying out for copyright claims ahead of the legal process is not an admission of guilt.

Sheeran said in his video: “Claims like this are way too common now, and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there’s no base for the claim.”

In a joint statement the 31-year-old, who won the case with co-writers Johnny McDaid and Steven McCutcheon, said: “There is a cost on creativity. When we are tangled up in lawsuits, we are not making music or playing shows.

“There is a cost on our mental health. The stress this causes on all sides is immense.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

