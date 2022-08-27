‘Eco-aware’ Harry takes private jet to charity polo match

The Duke of Sussex says '99pc' of his flights are commercial. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA

Prince Harry flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,600km from his Californian home after starting the trip in a different car to that carrying his kit.

The Duke of Sussex, who played to raise money for his HIV charity, Sentebale, was photographed arriving by electric car to board a Bombardier Challenger 600 near his home in Santa Barbara.

His polo kit is reported to have arrived about half-an-hour later by Range Rover, carried into the hold by what appeared to be members of staff before being flown to Aspen, Colorado.

MailOnline reported the jet is owned by businessman and polo enthusiast Marc Ganzi.

Harry has defended the use of private jets for security reasons, saying in 2019 that “99pc” of his flights are commercial.

During an event launching his eco-tourism project, he told an audience he had always offset his carbon footprint, but noted that, when it comes to the “alarming” threats to the planet, “no one is perfect” in their actions.

At a dinner later, Harry (37) spoke of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death on Wednesday.

He will mark the day privately with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten,” he said. “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]