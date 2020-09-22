Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey on September 20, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Aaron Chown Äì WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday a new package of tougher measures to try to tackle increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

In a speech to parliament, Johnson said he wanted to balance tighter restrictions on life with keeping as many businesses as possible open just as long as they were compliant with guidance on how to be "Covid secure".

The new measures, which will come into force in England in the next week, include:

–Office workers who can work from home should do so.

– Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night.

– The hospitality sector will be restricted to table service only.

– Face coverings must be worn in taxis and private hire vehicles, and by retail staff while at work.

– Customers in indoor hospitality will also have to wear face coverings – except while seated at a table to eat or drink.

– The exemptions to the rule of six will be reduced, banning indoor team sport – such as indoor five-a-side football matches.

– The planned return of spectators to sports venues will now not go ahead from October 1.

– Wedding ceremonies and receptions will be capped at 15 people from Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes a statement in the @HouseOfCommons https://t.co/jYSIvjtv4b — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 22, 2020

Mr Johnson said the four nations of the United Kingdom were all moving in the same direction.

He warned there could be more restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 if additional steps he outlined on Tuesday fail to bring down the reproduction number of the disease.

"I must emphasise that if all our actions fail to bring the R (number) below one, then we reserve the right to deploy greater fire power with significantly greater restrictions," he told parliament.

Restrictions imposed on businesses and people to stop the spread of Covid-19 could be in place for six months without major progress in areas such as vaccine and treatment development, he said.

"We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing, but unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months," he told parliament.

With additional reporting from PA.

Reuters