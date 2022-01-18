DUP still refusing to call on Johnson to resign over Number 10 ‘booze party’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: PA

DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears speaking in parliament about his mother-in-law who died alone with Covid while challenging the government over alleged Covid rule breaches. However, he has not sought Boris Johnson's resignation. Photo: Parliament TV still

The DUP is still declining to call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over alleged Covid rule-breaking at Number 10, with insiders pondering what impact a change in leadership might have on outstanding issues here, such as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Johnson, who apologised last week for attending a “bring your own booze” party during the first coronavirus lockdown, is facing renewed calls to quit from inside his own party.

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears in the House of Commons last Tuesday while challenging the government about rule breaches after his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.

“Our emotions are similar to those other 3,000 people in Northern Ireland who followed the rules. Every time and every day you hear more revelations, you feel increasingly angered, perplexed and annoyed,” Mr Shannon said yesterday.

But he stopped short of calling on Mr Johnson to resign.

He said he had been reassured that a review into the rule breaches by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is originally from Garrison in Co Fermanagh, would be “significant and thorough”.

It is understood much focus by unionists is now on what happens to Northern Ireland if there is a change at Number 10, including on Brexit and the Union.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, whose party once had a partnership with the Tories, said Mr Johnson’s credibility is “seriously undermined”.

“We need better from our government and we need a cabinet united behind a prime minister that can lead by example. “Sadly it is clear Boris Johnson has not shown the level of leadership this country needs and deserves, therefore he should resign.”

On the DUP, Mr Beattie said it was “clear that the bright lights and Champagne receptions of London continue to dazzle the DUP, and their lack of criticism of the prime minister, even as a critical friend, is based around moves to improve their political positioning come the May election”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was clear Mr Johnson is “so shameless that he won’t resign, so Tory MPs need to act to remove him immediately”.

“Every opposition party except the DUP has called for Boris to resign. It says a lot about the cosy relationship between this corrupted Downing Street and the DUP when they can’t call for him to resign even when faced with all this.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the prime minister’s behaviour has been “completely unacceptable and his position is untenable”.

“He should do the honourable thing for our democracy and resign. His apology, such as it was, was too little, too late and could have come at any point over the past 18 months.

“Instead he waited until it became public and he was shamed into doing so. People feel betrayed and standards in public life have been trashed,” she said.

But Matthew Robinson, the chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, rejected the criticism, saying political parties in Northern Ireland were “predictably exploiting decent people’s frustration and anxiety for partisan purposes”.

“I have full faith and confidence in the prime minister and await the inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray.”

He said it was “vital” that Mr Johnson “continues his sterling work on the vaccine booster roll-out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery”.

“The Conservative government must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with Covid-19,” he said.