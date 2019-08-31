Duke defies Epstein rumours with public appearance

The Duke of York made a defiant public appearance yesterday after a new photograph showed him partying with Jeffrey Epstein.

Smiling and waving, Prince Andrew resumed his royal duties at the Dartmouth Royal Regatta in Devon amid deepening scrutiny over his friendship with the late billionaire.

The surprise engagement came hours after a UK newspaper published a never-before-seen image of the duke taken almost 20 years ago at a gathering with Epstein and Donald Trump. Also pictured were Mr Trump's girlfriend, now wife, Melania, and Ghislaine Maxwell, the British heiress accused of acting as Epstein's "madam".

A friend of the duke insisted the picture "proved nothing". "He's always admitted socialising with Epstein. This hardly means anything at all," the source said.

The duke has denied accusations from Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, that he had sex with her three times when she was aged 17. He is understood to have returned from a golfing holiday in Spain to hold talks with advisers over how to confront the claims.

During yesterday's regatta, his first official engagement since Epstein's death earlier this month, the duke was seen smiling broadly and joking with organisers. One onlooker heard him exclaim: "It's a beautiful day."

The photograph in the 'Daily Mirror', however, threatened to raise more questions about how much he knew of Epstein's lifestyle. It is understood to have been taken in February 2000 after a charity tennis tournament at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and is the first time the duke, Epstein and Maxwell have been captured in the same frame.

