Duchess 'didn't call in to crisis summit as expected'
Meghan Markle did not "dial in" to the Sandringham summit with the queen as had been expected, it emerged yesterday.
Instead, family talks about their future were left to her husband, Prince Harry (35), to thrash out with his grandmother, his father and his brother.
A royal aide said before the crunch meeting that, time differences permitting, Meghan hoped to join in via conference call from Vancouver Island in Canada.
However, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed yesterday: "In the end, the Sussexes [Harry and Meghan] decided that it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join."
Queen Elizabeth's view on Meghan's involvement in the talks is unknown, although it is likely she wanted to speak privately to her grandson about the dramatic announcement that he and his wife wanted to "step back" from their roles as a senior working royals.
The group spent 90 minutes in talks at Sandringham on Monday. Perhaps tellingly, the Duke of Cambridge arrived just 15 minutes before the meeting began.
Relations between the brothers were thought to be at an all-time low.
A friend told 'People' magazine yesterday: "There is so much bad blood in that family - it's toxic. If relationships had been better, things would have been different."
Tomorrow, Harry will carry out his first engagement since the start of the crisis, when he will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at the palace. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
Telegraph.co.uk