Duchess 'didn't call in to crisis summit as expected'

Meghan Markle did not "dial in" to the Sandringham summit with the queen as had been expected, it emerged yesterday.

Instead, family talks about their future were left to her husband, Prince Harry (35), to thrash out with his grandmother, his father and his brother.

A royal aide said before the crunch meeting that, time differences permitting, Meghan hoped to join in via conference call from Vancouver Island in Canada.

However, a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed yesterday: "In the end, the Sussexes [Harry and Meghan] decided that it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join."

