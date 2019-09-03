Drunk airline passengers sexually abused staff and urinated in public

More than 400 airline passengers have been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the past two years, a probe has found.

Drunken travellers who sexually abused staff, urinated in public and were too intoxicated to fasten their seat belts were among those held, data shows.

Figures obtained following freedom of information requests show at least 245 people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk at an airport in Britain between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2019.

For the police forces that gave information, a further 204 arrests were made relating to alleged drunkenness on planes.

Passengers convicted of being drunk on an aircraft face a maximum fine of £5,000 (€5,498) or up to two years' imprisonment.

The sale of alcohol once a passenger has passed through security at international airports in England and Wales is not regulated by licensing laws.

This means rules intended to stop sales to drunk customers and prevent irresponsible promotions do not apply to them.

A Home Office consultation on whether legislation should be amended closed in February, but no decision announced.

Irish Independent