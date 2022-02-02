Driver who ran down knife killer won’t face charges

The driver of the car intervened to stop the fatal attack on Yasmin Chkaifi. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

A driver who ploughed his car into a knife attacker in a desperate attempt to stop him killing a mother of two has been released without charge.

The 26-year-old, who was originally arrested on suspicion of murder, expressed his gratitude to the public for their outpouring of support after the harrowing events in Maida Vale, west London.

Yasmin Chkaifi (43) died on January 24 when she was ambushed in the street by her ex-husband Leon McCaskie, who also used the surname McCaskre, and was stabbed several times.

A number of witnesses tried unsuccessfully to stop McCaskie, before the driver ran him over in a blue Renault. McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said that investigators had reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another, and now considered the 26-year-old “a vital witness” rather than a suspect.

The man’s lawyer, Mohammed Akunjee, posted a statement on Twitter expressing the driver’s gratitude for the outpouring of support.

He said: “I am grateful that they have taken this sensible course of action. I will of course continue to assist them and any coroner’s inquest should the need arise.

“I hope that in my actions a message has been sent to society: should you see an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your hands, if you cannot then you should stop it by speaking out, if you cannot then at the very least you should hate it with your heart. May peace be upon you all.”

Thousands of people had signed a petition in support of the driver, and members of Ms Chfaiki’s family were also reported to have hailed him as “a hero”. (© Independent News Service)