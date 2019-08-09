A police officer was in critical condition yesterday after being stabbed in the head and body with a machete in a "sickening" attack in London.

Driver stabs policeman in head with machete after routine stop

During the struggle, the officer used his Taser to subdue the suspect, who is in his 50s, authorities said.

The attack comes as British authorities are grappling with how to tackle a sharp rise in knife crime.

"This sickening attack on a serving police officer is utterly appalling," London mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Just after midnight yesterday, a police car patrolling the capital's east signalled for a white van to pull over for a routine insurance check. It didn't initially, but stopped a short while later, police said.

When officers approached the driver, he attacked the uniformed officer with a machete before the officer deployed a Taser, police said.

The injured officer, who is in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital, while a second officer arrested the suspect at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related. (© Washington Post)

