Drive-by attack hit London funeral of mother and daughter, leaving seven-year-old girl severely injured

A shooting that left a seven-year-old girl in a critical condition was carried out outside a funeral in London for a mother and daughter who had died 25 days apart.

Two children and four adults were hurt in the drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden at the weekend.

A funeralgoer attending the service for Fresia Calderon (50) and her daughter, Sara Sanchez (20), said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.

Jaouida Ifghallal said: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were outside to see the flying of doves. A black car came and started to shoot bullets. It was chaotic.”

Ms Sanchez had been battling leukaemia for nearly three years after being first diagnosed aged 17, said her family and friends, and she died just 25 days after her mother’s sudden death from a blood clot.

One relative said Ms Calderon died after collapsing in front of Ms Sanchez and her brother following a flight from Colombia.

“The family had travelled to Colombia after receiving the devastating news that the treatment so many raised money for, as well as the NHS treatment, had not been successful,” they said.​

“Fresia’s unexpected passing hurt Sara beyond repair. Sara gave up all hope for her future and lost the drive to fight cancer. She also refused chemotherapy which would lengthen her days.”

Police superintendent Jack Rowlands said officers were called to the incident on Phoenix Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

He said: “They found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun. Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to central London hospitals. Their injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening.

“The 48-year-old woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries. Two children were also injured. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

A seven-year-old girl was more seriously injured. She remains in hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition.