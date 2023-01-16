| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Drive-by attack hit London funeral of mother and daughter, leaving seven-year-old girl severely injured

Camden, where the shooting took place. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Camden, where the shooting took place. Photo: Getty Images

Camden, where the shooting took place. Photo: Getty Images

Camden, where the shooting took place. Photo: Getty Images

Furvah Shah

A shooting that left a seven-year-old girl in a critical condition was carried out outside a funeral in London for a mother and daughter who had died 25 days apart.

Two children and four adults were hurt in the drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden at the weekend.

Most Watched

Privacy