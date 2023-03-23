| 8°C Dublin

Close

Dozens injured as gusts of strong wind topple huge ship in Scottish dry dock

The research vessel Petrel lists at an angle in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters Expand

Close

The research vessel Petrel lists at an angle in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

The research vessel Petrel lists at an angle in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

The research vessel Petrel lists at an angle in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Tara Cobham

At least 33 people have been injured when high winds toppled a huge ship near Edinburgh during a “terrifying” incident linked to stormy conditions.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the vessel dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith, at about 8.35am yesterday. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 21 people were taken to hospital following the incident, while a further 12 were treated and discharged at the scene.

Most Watched

Privacy