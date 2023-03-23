Dozens injured as gusts of strong wind topple huge ship in Scottish dry dock

At least 33 people have been injured when high winds toppled a huge ship near Edinburgh during a “terrifying” incident linked to stormy conditions.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the vessel dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith, at about 8.35am yesterday. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 21 people were taken to hospital following the incident, while a further 12 were treated and discharged at the scene.

The ambulance service said 15 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital.

The 76m Petrel, a research vessel, was once owned and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018. But it was sold last year.

A wind speed of 60kmh was recorded in Edinburgh at 8am, while a 70kmh gust was recorded at 9am, according to Met Office data.

The vessel was left leaning at an angle of approximately 45 degrees in the dry dock.

Leith councillor Adam McVey described the incident as “major” and “terrifying” for those on board. He said he understood the ship had become dislodged due to the strong winds.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.”

Earlier yesterday, the Met Office warned of heavy downpours and gales set to hit parts of the UK.

High-speed gusts were predicted to reach 120kmh in parts of western Scotland, with spray and large waves expected.