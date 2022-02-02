Downing Street will confirm if prime minister is fined by police over ‘partygate’

Downing Street said it will confirm if Boris Johnson is fined over “partygate”, after the Metropolitan Police indicated it would not release names of anyone found to have broken the law.

No 10 guaranteed any potential fixed-penalty notice handed to Mr Johnson over lockdown-breaching parties would be made public, acknowledging “significant public interest” in the matter. Earlier, Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, insisted “justice must be done and seen to be done” in response to the allegations of rule-breaking at the heart of British government.

The pared-back report “update” into the scandal, from senior civil servant Sue Gray, disclosed on Monday that the Met is investigating 12 gatherings across No 10 and Whitehall, including three Mr Johnson is known to have attended and one in his Downing Street flat.

No 10 had initially said it was for the police to decide whether to name those found to have broken the law. In response, Scotland Yard highlighted guidance stating that it would not normally disclose the identities of those issued fixed-penalty notices.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman was then forced to confirm that an update would be provided if Mr Johnson was fined, although it was stressed this was hypothetical.

Labour issued a scathing response, with Angela Rayner, its deputy leader, declaring that such a commitment to transparency “shouldn’t be a big deal” since the “public has a right to know”.

Mr Raab, asked whether Mr Johnson should quit if he is fined, said: “Let’s wait and see... allow the police to conduct their investigation and see, when they have ascertained the facts, quite what they conclude.”

Mr Johnson faced another difficult day yesterday as a chain of backbench critics heaped scorn on him. Peter Aldous became the 10th Tory MP to publicly demand his resignation and announce he had submitted a letter of no confidence. He said removing Mr Johnson from office “is in the best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative Party”.

Former minister Andrew Mitchell, who told Mr Johnson in the Commons this week that he no longer backs him, said No 10 was being run like a “medieval court”. He said that Mr Johnson was “corroding the fabric of the Conservative Party” and that the “erosion of public trust” in his leadership was “not going to go away”.

Roger Gale and Andrew Bridgen, both of whom have submitted no-confidence letters, voiced fresh doubts that Mr Johnson’s Commons apology on Monday would wash.

Charles Walker, a veteran Tory MP, also suggested Mr Johnson should consider stepping down. He told Channel 4 News that it would show “great courage” if he were to say, “I understand that I asked so much of the country and it needs to come to terms with that grief and pain and start the process of healing and if it could do that better without me in No 10 then I shall stand aside.”

Other Tory rebels warned that “if it takes a permanently organised circus” to keep Mr Johnson in power, his premiership “isn’t sustainable”.

Johnson critics conceded that he appeared to have “bought a bit more time” with his “upbeat” performance and promises of change at the 1922 Committee meeting on Monday night.

