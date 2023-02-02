Downing Street urges officials to speak out on ‘bully’ claims about Dominic Raab

Downing Street yesterday encouraged officials with concerns about Dominic Raab’s behaviour as a boss to get in touch with the investigator looking into allegations of bullying.

Rishi Sunak was pressed over his handling of claims against Mr Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

Claims about Mr Raab’s conduct are being looked at by Adam Tolley KC but there have been concerns about whether all potential whistleblowers will engage with the process.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Absolutely anyone with concerns should come forward and speak to Adam Tolley. There are established processes by which they can do that.”

Downing Street pointedly did not deny that Mr Sunak was aware of informal claims about Mr Raab’s behaviour when giving him a Cabinet role.

Reports have suggested that Mr Sunak was warned about Mr Raab’s conduct before appointing him as his deputy and Justice Secretary.

No 10 did not deny the Prime Minister had been made aware of “informal complaints”, pointedly sticking to Mr Sunak’s own wording.

His press secretary said: “The PM was not aware of any formal complaints at the time of appointing Dominic Raab.”

Meanwhile, Dave Penman, leader of the FDA union, which represents senior officials, said Mr Raab should be suspended to protect other members of staff while the investigation is conducted.

The suggestion was rejected by the No 10 spokesman, who said it was important the investigation be allowed to complete its work.

Mr Raab has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Labouir leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak to do anything about it”.

Mr Sunak said: “When I was made aware of formal complaints I appointed a leading independent KC to conduct an investigation, because I take action when these things happen.”

Mr Raab said “no” when asked as he left a Downing Street meeting last night whether he was going to resign.

His spokesman also rejected press speculation he could resign before the investigation is completed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)