Downing Street staff held a birthday party for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020 despite Covid lockdown rules which banned socialising indoors, according to a new report.

Carrie Johnson helped organise a surprise gathering for him at No 10 on the afternoon of 19 June which featured up to 30 people, ITV News has reported.

She is said to have presented the prime minister with cake and led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, before attendees enjoyed picnic food from M&S.

A No 10 spokeswoman said a group of staff had “gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

ITV News also reported family friends were hosted upstairs in the prime minister’s flat later that event – a claim denied by No 10.

“This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening,” a Downing Street spokeswoman added.

In June 2020 all social gatherings indoors were still banned under Covid laws.

Mr Johnson had asked the public to continue to “show restraint and respect the rules” during a Covid press conference on nine days before his birthday gathering.

