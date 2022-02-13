Downing Street denies interfering in Met ‘Partygate’ inquiry

A former senior minister has warned allies of British prime minister Boris Johnson against interfering with the “operational independence” of the police after the UK leader and his aides received formal ‘Partygate’ questionnaires.

Damian Green, who was deputy to Theresa May, said remarks by a “senior ally” of Mr Johnson that the Metropolitan Police should be “very certain” the prime minister had breached rules before issuing a fine were “very dangerous territory for any government”.

Mr Johnson received a questionnaire from the Met on Friday as part of its inquiry into allegations of gatherings held in Downing Street in breach of Covid laws.

Anyone found to have breached the law risks receiving a fixed penalty notice, and Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said it would be “very tough” for Mr Johnson to remain in office in such a scenario.

The “senior ally” was quoted in The Times saying: “There is inevitably a degree of discretion here. Do you want the Met Police deciding who the prime minister is?” Mr Green leads the One Nation Conservatives caucus of MPs, one of the groups whose support is considered crucial to Mr Johnson remaining as prime minister.

“The operational independence of the police is a key part of any democracy, and anyone speaking on behalf of the prime minister needs to understand and respect that,” he said.

His intervention came after Bob Neill, the chairman of the justice select committee, and another member of the One Nation group, said it was “completely inappropriate to suggest there should be any special treatment for anyone involved in these inquiries”, as he described any “political pressure on the police” as “completely reprehensible”.

But No 10 distanced itself from remarks that could be interpreted as putting pressure on the Met, insisting the government “fully respects” the independence of police to carry out inquiries “without fear or favour”.

“This government has always backed the police and fully respects their complete independence to carry out inquiries without fear or favour,” a No 10 spokesman said.

Around 50 government figures are being sent formal questionnaires as part of Operation Hillman. They will have seven days to respond to the allegations of illegal behaviour.

Speaking before her resignation as Met commissioner last week, Cressida Dick said: “Clearly some, but probably not all, of those people may very well end up with a fixed penalty notice. I recognise this is something that has hugely disgusted many members of the public to see. It has caused lots and lots of public concern.”

The events being investigated include a gathering held on May 20, 2020.

It is alleged that Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, invited more than 100 staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden.

The prime minister has admitted briefly attending but has claimed he was unaware it was a party and thought it was a work gathering.

Police are also looking into alleged events on June 18 and 19, 2020, the latter being a gathering in the Cabinet room inside No10 to mark Mr Johnson’s birthday. It has also been alleged that political advisers and Carrie Johnson, now the prime minister’s wife, gathered in the flat above No 11 Downing Street on November 13, 2020 to celebrate the departure of Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former senior adviser.

Abba music, including The Winner Takes It All, was said to have been heard by staff downstairs.

Yesterday, The Daily Telegraph disclosed that Mr Johnson is preparing to argue he did not break Covid laws and was working in the flat on the night of the alleged party.

