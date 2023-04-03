| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Dover’s Easter break eight hour tailback chaos is ‘not due to Brexit’, Suella Braverman claims

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after huge queues build. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after huge queues build. Photo: PA

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after huge queues build. Photo: PA

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after huge queues build. Photo: PA

PA Reporter

UK home secretary Suella Braverman has rejected suggestions that Brexit could be the cause of delays at the Port of Dover as passengers on the Easter getaway to France faced long queues.

Extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog, which has left passengers stuck in traffic for hours, and by yesterday morning the port estimated some travellers would face waits of up to eight hours, depending on the ferry operator.

Related topics

More On France

Most Watched

Privacy