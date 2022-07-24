Dover queues down to an hour after days of gridlocked roads around UK port

This was the scene on Saturday as cars queued at the check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Queues at the Port of Dover are expected to be down to just an hour on Sunday, after two days of holidaymakers having to endure gridlocked roads and lengthy waits as the summer getaway began.

Traffic was said to be “flowing normally” in contrast to scenes of bumper-to-bumper traffic which caused travel chaos for thousands in recent days.

Extra post-Brexit border checks and French authorities’ understaffing of checkpoints in Dover have been blamed for the hold-ups.

More than 6,000 tourist cars are expected at the port on Sunday, as people continue their summer trips this weekend after most schools in England and Wales broke up for the holidays.

A spokesman for the port said: “French border is fully manned and everything is flowing normally.

“There will be queues but short term (less than 60 minutes) during the day.”

He said the port will “continue to issue the need to come prepared” when asked whether people should still ensure they have appropriate water, food and medical supplies with them if travelling.

In the early hours of Sunday, a tweet from the port said the “system brought in temporarily to manage excess traffic in the area had ended and traffic can proceed directly to the port”.

Shortly before 9.30am, the port said tourist traffic was “moving slowly” through border controls with an average waiting time of 60 minutes.

“Freight flows are freely flowing,” it added.

Mark Simmonds, director of policy and external affairs at the British Ports Association, said he was glad to hear the situation had improved.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We’re pleased to hear that things are going a little bit better today. The queues are down this morning.

“The booths are fully staffed and we’re told that the port expects those booths to be fully staffed throughout the summer.”

Port authorities said work undertaken by them and their partners, “including strong support from French border colleagues”, to clear traffic this weekend demonstrates that the Port of Dover’s “summer plan will work for the rest of the holiday period”.

Some 72,000 passengers – more than 200 miles of tourist and freight traffic combined – had been processed by Sunday morning.

Port chief executive Doug Bannister thanked travellers and Dover residents for their understanding during what he described as a “challenging period”, and said he was “incredibly grateful to everyone who has turned this situation around, from the French and UK authorities to our ferry operators, Kent partners and our own port staff”.