Double child murderer and rapist Colin Pitchfork walks free from prison

Police handout file photo of Colin Pitchfork. The double child killer has walked free from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed. Photo: Handout/PA Wire

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has walked free from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence in 1988 as he admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Pitchfork’s 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009. He was moved to an open prison three years ago and released yesterday.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board’s decision to release Colin

Pitchfork.

“Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.

“If he breaches these conditions, he faces an immediate return to prison.”

Barbara Ashworth, the mother of Dawn Ashworth, said: “It was on the books that he was going to be released, but I don’t think he should be breathing the same air as us.

“It goes without saying that life should have meant life in his case, because he said he was guilty of the offences, the murders of both the girls, and he did a lot more besides.”

Pitchfork will be placed on the sex offenders’ register and must adhere to other licence conditions, including having to live at a designated address, being supervised by probation, wearing an electronic tag and particular limits on contact with children.