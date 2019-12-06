Dossier says Corbyn's Labour 'institutionally anti-Semitic'

A submission of evidence to the equality watchdog compares the Labour Party to the Metropolitan Police in the 1990s, when the Stephen Lawrence inquiry found it was riddled with racism.

Whistleblowers have claimed that allegations of anti-Semitism were made to "disappear" after interventions by Mr Corbyn and his senior staff.

They also claim they were told to bypass the supposedly independent complaints process by taking cases directly to Labour high command then "told to lie" about what they were doing.

In one case, Labour's disciplinary body was allegedly told to revoke its suspension of a member who was "on friendly terms" with the leader's office because "JC [is] interested in this one".

In a 53-page submission to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), which has been affiliated to the party for almost a century, said Mr Corbyn has made Labour "a welcoming refuge for anti-Semites" by protecting those accused of racism against Jews.

The dossier was described as "utterly damning" by one of Labour's most senior figures.

The JLM says the party is suffering from the "corrosive disease" of institutional racism as defined by the Macpherson report into the Met's response to the death of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993, which dogged the force for decades.

It says that Labour's "structures, processes, agents and employees have all contributed to creating an environment that is profoundly hostile to Jewish members and an organisation that is now institutionally anti-Semitic".

The leaked document emerged a week before polling day, and on the eve of the BBC leaders' debate between Mr Corbyn and Boris Johnson, at which Mr Corbyn is expected to face fresh interrogation over his record on anti-Semitism.

The dossier, which includes evidence from 70 serving and former Labour officials, describes a "relentless" level of racial hatred experienced by Jewish members of the Labour Party "on a daily basis".

It describes one incident at last year's Labour Party conference at which a Jewish member allegedly shared a breakfast table with two other delegates who agreed Jews were "subhuman" and should "be grateful we don't make them eat bacon for breakfast every day".

It also gives details of insults allegedly hurled at Jewish members during local party meetings. One man listed 22 verbal attacks on him including "Zio scum", "child killer" and being told "Hitler was right".

Lord Falconer, the former Labour justice secretary asked to carry out an inquiry into the anti-Semitism issue before the EHRC launched its own investigation, said: "The material submitted is utterly damning."

A Labour spokesman said: "Anti-Semitism is an evil and we are committed to rooting it out of our party and our society. We are fully co-operating with the EHRC. The Labour Party is not institutionally anti-Semitic." He said the JLM submission was "littered with inaccuracies".

Asked if Labour had become a refuge for anti-Semites, Mr Corbyn said: "I reject that. When I became leader of the party there were no processes in place to deal with anti-Semitism." He added that after a report compiled by Shami Chakrabarti he "introduced rules to deal with it". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

