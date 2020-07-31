Don't rule out second lockdown - Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned people in the UK not to delude themselves that the danger from coronavirus has passed, as Downing Street said another national lockdown could not be ruled out.

The British prime minister said the virus was "bubbling up" in as many as 30 places in the UK and tough measures were needed to prevent "a really damaging second wave".

He feared Britain could be just two weeks away from a second peak of Covid-19 following a resurgence across Europe.

With infection rates rising in every region of England, No 10 made clear the threat of lockdown remained.

Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely vital as a country that we continue to keep our focus and our discipline and that we don't delude ourselves that somehow we're out of the woods or that this is all over, because it isn't all over.

"The best way to deal with it is with tough local lockdowns. We need to bring it under control locally to protect the whole of the United Kingdom."

According to the NHS, towns with the most cases were Blackburn with Darwen, with 85.3 cases per 100,000 people, Leicester (57.7), Oldham (53.1), Bradford (44.9), Trafford (39.9), Calderdale (32.4), Rochdale (30.9) and Sandwell (27.5). The national average is 7.2.

However, some leading scientists said talk of a second wave was premature as most new cases were among those who had only mild symptoms but who were being detected through increased testing.

They added that hospital admissions were still falling.

In an interview with the 'Sunday Telegraph' earlier this month, Mr Johnson compared a second national lockdown to a "nuclear deterrent", saying he did not think "we will be in that position again".

However, he struck a more pessimistic note on a visit to North Yorkshire, saying: "We've got the deaths down but it can come up again."

To prevent a "damaging second wave" which would have dire consequences medically and economically, he said people should continue observing social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and "most importantly, get a test if you have symptoms".

Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK's deputy chief medical officer, said anyone showing symptoms must self-isolate for 10 days, in line with World Health Organisation recommendations.

The more cautious approach was adopted after research suggested the virus could remain infectious longer than previously thought and people were becoming complacent.

Mr Johnson warned: "Don't lose focus, don't lose discipline, continue to observe those guidelines and if you have symptoms, get a test."

However, Professor Carl Heneghan, of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, said the current figures should be seen in perspective. He said: "Normal life is not resuming because we're still instilling a sense of fear when cases are very low.

"If we didn't have testing now, we wouldn't even be considering it a problem, because it's so low. If this was an influenza outbreak, we would have called it finished by now."

From today, health and social care workers will no longer be exempt from quarantine rules if they arrive in the UK from "red list" countries.

Yesterday, Chris Philp, a junior minister in the Home Office, went into self-isolation after coming into contact with an official in the department who later tested positive.

