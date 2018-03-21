Don't pass me by: Ringo honoured at 'most overdue knighthood ever'

The Beatles' Ringo Starr has told of his "shock" at receiving a knighthood at Buckingham Palace.

The Beatles' Ringo Starr has told of his "shock" at receiving a knighthood at Buckingham Palace.

Described as the "most overdue knighthood of all time" by musical writer Tim Rice, the honour was presented by the Duke of Cambridge. But Starr (77), who received the honour under his real name Richard Starkey, for services to music, insisted it had come as a complete surprise.

"It means a lot. I'm sort of shocked in a way. I was sitting in LA and the letter came and I was so surprised. But I think it's an honour," said the drummer after the ceremony yesterday. "A lot of people I don't know wrote letters saying 'congratulations, it's about time', but for me the time is when it arrives and that's now.

"I just never thought of it. I just got on with my life and here we are. As I said, I'm just really surprised." His knighthood came more than 50 years after he, along with band mates John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, visited the palace to receive MBEs.

"The four of us came here and it was a thrill then," said Starr. "It was crazy because we were just four lads who played music and then suddenly we're at the palace." Starr joins the only other living Beatle, Paul McCartney, who was knighted in 1997, in receiving the honour.

He said: "I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard."

Irish Independent