Don’t give the dog a bone – canines fed plant-based food are healthier than those on conventional diet

Scientists surveyed more than 2,500 dog owners to understand how diet affected canine health over time. Photo: Getty

If you want to treat your dog, do not give it a bone – try a vegan alternative, a study suggests.

Scientists have found proof that feeding your pet falafel, or other nutritious plant-based meals, can keep a dog healthier for longer over raw meat or conventional diets consisting of commercial, off-the-shelf tins.

Vegan-friendly canine diets are becoming increasingly popular, and now evidence appears to support their claims that a meat-free diet is best for pet dogs.

Scientists surveyed more than 2,500 dog owners to understand how diet affected canine health over time.

They asked for information on veterinary visits, medications, diet alterations, as well as opinions from owners and vets on dog health and the percentage of animals with health conditions.

More than half of the dogs followed a conventional diet, a third ate only raw meat and one in eight was vegan.

Analysis of the responses linked the conventional diet with the worst health, with both vegan and raw meat performing better.

The findings, published in PLOS One, the peer-reviewed journal, said: “Dogs fed raw meat appeared to fare marginally better than those fed vegan diets.”

However, scientists rejected the idea that raw meat was better, saying dogs on a raw meat diet were considerably younger, and therefore more likely to be in better health.

There are known drawbacks to a raw meat diet, with previous studies linking it to increased risks of pathogens and nutritional deficiencies.

Prof Andrew Knight, a co-author on the study said: “Statistical analysis of the survey results suggested, overall, dogs on conventional diets were less healthy than dogs on raw meat or vegan diets.”

The study – which according to Prof Knight is the largest published to date to explore the health outcomes of meat and plant-based diets for dogs – found that half of those on a conventional diet had a health condition of some sort.

The figure dropped to 43pc for raw meat, and to 36pc for a vegan diet.

This, combined with previous findings, led the team to suggest nutritionally sound vegan diets as “the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices”.

The study said consumers often chose vegan diets to address concerns over traditional pet foods, “such as their ecological impact, perceived lack of naturalness, health concerns, or impacts on the animals that were used to create the food”.

“Regardless of ingredients used, diets should always be formulated to be nutritionally complete and balanced, without which adverse health effects may eventually be expected to occur.” (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]