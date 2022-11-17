Don’t be moralistic, jurors in Benjamin Mendy rape trial are told

Jurors trying the rape case of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been told not to take a “moralistic” approach when considering their verdicts.

Judge Steven Everett said some jurors were possibly “not impressed” with the behaviour towards women of the Premier League footballer and his friend and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie (41).

France international Mendy (28) is accused of being a “predator” who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game.

The jury was told that, during the pandemic, the flat Mendy rented in Manchester and his home in Cheshire were used for lockdown-busting parties, where women and girls were sexually assaulted and raped.

One rape complainant claimed Mendy told her having sex with him was a “privilege” and he boasted of having intercourse with 10,000 women. Mendy and Matturie say any sexual contact was consensual.

Judge Everett, giving the jury legal directions on how to approach the evidence before prosecution and defence closing speeches and his summing up of the case, said: “Please also remember this is a court of law and not a court of morals.”

The judge added that while evidence was given of sexual activity that jurors might

find disrespectful towards women, “neither defendant is on trial for this activity, or for that matter, breaches of lockdown rules or bail conditions.

“You must judge this case on the evidence you have heard and not allow any moralistic view that you have about this behaviour to cloud your judgment.”

The trial was adjourned until this morning.