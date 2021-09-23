‘Donnez-moi un break,’ Johnson tells Macron, as French yield on recalling ambassador

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a bust of Winston Churchill as he departs the U.S. Capitol following a visit with Congressional leadership on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Mr Johnson made a 24-hour visit to Washington to meet with the president, vice president and congressional leaders, while in the United States to attend the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The UK prime minister claimed the new AUKUS alliance was 'not adversarial' towards China. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters

France will send its ambassador back to Washington next week, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone call with US President Joe Biden yesterday over a submarine dispute appeared to soothe troubled diplomatic waters, the Élysée and the White House said.

Both heads of state “have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence,” the Élysée and the White House said in their joint statement.

Macron and Biden will meet at the end of October in Europe, the statement said.

The French ambassador will “have intensive work with senior US officials” after his return next week to the American capital.

Biden and Macron agreed “that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners,” the statement read.

France had recalled its ambassador after the US, Australia and the UK announced a new Indo-Pacific defence deal last week. Under the deal, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines, and instead spend their money to acquire US nuclear-powered vessels.

According to French diplomats, Paris was only formally informed of this decision a few hours before it was announced to the public.

France wanted an acknowledgment that talks should have been held between allies before the deal was made – and the fact it was rushed through raised “a matter of trust about which we need to draw together all the consequences” according to Macron’s office.

The French president faces a re-election challenge next year, with the first round of voting set for April 2022.

Paris had called for “acts, not words only” including on “the full recognition by our American ally of the need to strengthen European sovereignty and the importance for Europeans to have greater involvement in their defence and security,” Macron’s office said.

France had also wanted the “common commitment in the fight against terrorism” to be reaffirmed.

A French government spokesperson said the issue was raised by Macron during a weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysée yesterday. The call with Biden was intended to clarify “the conditions of the American re-commitment in an relationship between allies”.

On Tuesday, France’s EU partners had agreed to push the dispute to the top of Brussels’ political agenda, including at an EU summit next month.

The French presidency categorically denied a report by the Daily Telegraph yesterday, saying Macron could offer the country’s permanent seat at the UN Security Council to the European Union if the bloc backs his plans on EU defence.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed French anger over the submarine deal, saying French officials should “prenez un grip”. Using both French and English, he told Macron to “donnez-moi un break”.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Washington, Johnson said the deal was “fundamentally a great step forward for global security. It’s three very like-minded allies standing shoulder-to-shoulder, creating a new partnership for the sharing of technology.

“It’s not exclusive. It’s not trying to shoulder anybody out. It’s not adversarial towards China, for instance.”

Despite his protestations, the deal has widely been seen as part of American efforts to counter a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific region.