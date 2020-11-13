Dominic Cummings to continue working for Boris Johnson until mid-December

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain will continue to work for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Downing Street until mid-December, sources said.

Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Mr Cummings, was seen leaving No10 carrying boxes on Friday evening amid reports he had quit his post with immediate effect.

The PA news agency understands both he and Mr Cain, who resigned as communications chief, will still be employed until the middle of next month, although reports suggested Mr Cummings would be working from home.

The news came amid a bitter power struggle in No10 over the past few days, which started with the resignation announcement by Mr Cummings’ fellow Vote Leave veteran Mr Cain on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, Mr Cummings insisted to the BBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after it was suggested he would exit in protest over the treatment of Mr Cain.

But Mr Cummings also said his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” in which he said he hoped to be “largely redundant” by 2021.

Tory backbenchers urged No 10 to use the exit of the aide whose mid-lockdown trip to Durham cemented his notoriety as an opportunity to restore the values of “respect, integrity and trust”.

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said it is time to restore “respect, integrity and trust”, which he said have been “lacking in recent months” between No 10 and Tory MPs.

“It’s an opportunity to reset how the Government operates and to emphasise some values about what we want to project as a Conservative Party in Government,” the chair of the Commons liaison committee told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’m not surprised in a way that it is ending in the way it is. No prime minister can afford a single adviser to become a running story, dominating his Government’s communications and crowding out the proper messages the Government wants to convey.

“Nobody is indispensable.”

