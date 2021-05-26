Dominic Cummings allegations: ‘It’s completely crackers Boris Johnson is prime minister’

Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at the Portcullis House, in London, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The UK government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said.

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Boris Johnson was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.

He said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had told Mr Johnson previously that they would be tested.

Mr Cummings told MPs: “So that was one of the other things that I, that we, found shocking, that when we realised in April that this had happened, the prime minister said a less polite version of ‘what on earth are you telling me?’.

“When he came back after being ill: ‘What on earth has happened with all these people in care homes? Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes, what the hell happened?'”

Reaction

Boris Johnson has insisted his Government at “every stage tried to minimise loss of life” as he failed to deny claiming Covid was “only killing 80-year-olds”.

Sir Keir Starmer used the UK prime minister’s questions to grill Mr Johnson over allegations levelled against the Government, predominantly by his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

At one stage the Labour leader asked Mr Johnson to refute an allegation that he delayed introducing a second lockdown last autumn because “Covid was only killing 80-year-olds”, with Mr Johnson replying that the independent public inquiry will examine the matter, before defending his decisions.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also asked about claims that the UK government considered “chickenpox parties” and “injecting the Prime Minister with Covid live on TV”.

Mr Johnson replied: “I don’t recognise the events he describes.”

Opening prime minister questions, Sir Keir focused immediately on evidence provided by Mr Cummings to MPs at a parliamentary hearing.

Sir Keir said: “This morning the prime minister’s former closest adviser said: ‘When the public needed us most, the Government failed’ – does the prime minister agree with that?”

Mr Johnson replied: “The handling of this pandemic has been one of the most difficult things this country has had to do for a very long time and none of the decisions have been easy.

“To go into a lockdown is a traumatic thing for a country, to deal with a pandemic on this scale has been appallingly difficult, and we have at every stage tried to minimise loss of life, to save lives, to protect the NHS, and we have followed the best scientific advice that we can.”

Sir Keir went on to ask if Johnson accepted his “inaction led to needless deaths”, with Mr Johnson replying: “No, Mr Speaker, and all those matters will be reviewed in the course of the public inquiry that I have announced.

“I notice he is fixated, as ever, on the rear-view mirror.”

Mr Johnson went on to deny the government had been “complacent” over threat posed by Covid-19.

Sir Keir went on: “Another central allegation briefed overnight is that the Prime Minister delayed the circuit-break over the autumn half term because ‘Covid was only killing 80-year-olds’.

“Can I remind theprime minister that over 83,000 people over 80 lost their lives to this virus and that his decision to delay for 40 days from the Sage guidance on September 21 until October 31 will be seen as one of the single biggest failings of the last year?

“Does the prime minister accept that he used the words ‘Covid was only killing 80-year-olds’, or words to (that) effect?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course this will be a matter for the inquiry to go into … I am absolutely confident that we took the decisions in the best interests of the British people.

“When it comes hindsight, just to remind (him) … that he voted to stay in the European European Medicines Agency which would have made it impossible for us to do the vaccine rollout at the pace that we have.”

Sir Keir countered: “I note that the Prime Minister’s careful not to refute these allegations.

“What we’re seeing today is the latest chapter of a story of confusion, chaos and deadly misjudgments from this Government. From a prime minister governing by press release, not a plan.”

He added: “In the light of the drip of these very serious allegations and the failure of the PM to provide even basic answers, and continuing mistakes affecting millions of people, does the PM now recognise he must bring forward the timing of the public inquiry into Covid and that it should start this summer and as soon as possible?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No, as I’ve said before I’m not going to concentrate valuable official time on that now whilst we’re still battling a pandemic, and I thought actually that was what the House had agreed on.”

He pointed to the vaccination rollout, adding: “He continues to play these pointless political games whilst we get on with delivering on the people’s priorities … They vacillate, we vaccinate; they deliberate, we deliver.”

He spoke after Dominic Cummings told MPs today that people died unnecessarily because of UK government failings during the coronavirus pandemic,

Boris Johnson’s former aide said he was sorry that ministers, officials and advisers had fallen “disastrously short” of the standards the public should expect in a crisis.

Mr Cummings was giving evidence to the Commons health and science committees with No 10 braced for explosive claims about the UK Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic.

The former adviser, who left Downing Street last year after a behind-the-scenes power struggle, told the MPs: “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its Government in a crisis like this.

“When the public needed us most the Government failed.

“I would like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”

He said he regrets that he “did not follow up” and “push” on pandemic preparations at the end of January 2020, adding that it was not until the end of February that it was realised the plans were “hollow”.

‘Crackers’

It is “completely crackers” that Boris Johnson has become prime minister, Dominic Cummings has said, adding that during Covid it has been a case of “lions led by donkeys”.

Mr Cummings, whose strategy was key to Boris Johnson winning the 2019 general election, said thousands of people in the country could provide better leadership than the prime minister.

He added: “There’s so many thousands and thousands of wonderful people in this country who could provide better leadership than either of those two.

“And there’s obviously something terribly wrong with the political parties if that’s the best that they can do.”

He said that “in any sensible, rational government” he would have not had the power he did.

“It is completely crazy that I should have been in such a senior position, in my personal opinion,” he said.

“I’m not smart. I’ve not built great things in the world.

“It’s just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there, and that the choice at the last election was Jeremy Corbyn.

“It’s also the case that there are wonderful people inside the Civil Service, there are brilliant, brilliant officials all over the place.

“But the system tends to weed them out from senior management jobs.

“And the problem in this crisis (Covid) was very much lions led by donkeys over and over again.”

Crisis

The government was not operating on a “war footing” in February 2020 as the global crisis mounted and “lots of key people were literally skiing in the middle of February”, he said.

Mr Cummings admitted not attending early Cobra meetings – claiming information leaked too frequently from them and he would rather discuss issues in conversations with chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The former No 10 insider also suggested Mr Johnson did not chair early meetings of Cobra because he did not consider the virus to be serious.

He said the UK Prime Minister thought the issue was like “swine flu” and did not need to cause concern.

And he suggested that Mr Johnson had considered being injected with coronavirus by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty to prove it was not that serious.

“The view of various officials inside No 10 was – if we have the prime minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus so everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of’ – that would not help actually serious planning,” he said.

Ahead of his appearance before MPs, Mr Cummings tweeted a picture of a whiteboard on which the Government’s “plan B” for the first wave of the virus was sketched out.

Mr Cummings had said the government’s original plan was for limited intervention with the hope of achieving herd immunity but that was abandoned when it became clear the scale of the death toll that would result.

On Wednesday morning Cabinet minister Grant Shapps dismissed Mr Cummings’ evidence as a “sideshow”.

He said the focus on Mr Cummings as “Westminster bubble stuff” and “I do find this obsession about one single adviser a bit odd”.

Asked whether Mr Cummings is a liar, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “I will leave it to others to judge how reliable a witness that former adviser happens to be.”

Asked whether Mr Cummings was a “trusted adviser”, Mr Shapps said: “He was certainly an adviser of the Government. It’s for others to decide the trusted part of it.”

Mr Cummings’ claims about the Government having a secret policy for herd immunity at the start of the pandemic were also challenged.

WhatsApp messages from March 2020 reported by Politico showed that, while in charge of No 10, Mr Cummings privately ordered senior Cabinet ministers to deny herd immunity was ever government policy.

