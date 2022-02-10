| 2.2°C Dublin

Does Boris Johnson’s new comms chief Guto Harri risk becoming the new Scaramucci?

Guto Harri in Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Expand
File photo dated 2/5/2005 of the then leader of the Conservative party Michael Howard speaks to Guto Harri Political Correspondent for the BBC on a flight from Manchester to London. Andrew Parsons/PA Wire Expand
File photo dated 4/9/2009 of the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson arriving at the East London Mosque with his Director of Communication Guto Harri where he discussed the need for greater tolerance for Muslim understanding. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Expand

Katie Strick

Talk about making an entrance. No more than 24 hours into his job as No 10’s new comms chief and Guto Harri was already rivalling his new boss with tongue-and-cheek quips.

In his short tenure as the PM’s latest spin doctor, the extroverted Welshman has already described Boris Johnson as “not a total clown”, revealed that Johnson welcomed him into the job with a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, and announced with a cheeky grin that he was carrying “bottles of mineral water” into Downing Street for staff - a nod to the recent partygate allegations.

