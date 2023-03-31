| 11.5°C Dublin

Doctor told murder trial nurse: ‘I would trust you with my own children’

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another 10 (Elizabeth Cook/PA) Expand

Kim Pilling

A doctor reassured "worried" Lucy Letby that she was "one of a few nurses I would trust with my own children", her murder trial has heard.

Letby, 33, messaged the medic hours after she finished a shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital during which a baby boy in her care suddenly collapsed.

