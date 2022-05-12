‘Doctor Strange’ actress and husband guilty of child sex charges

An actress and her husband have been found guilty of a string of child sex charges after jointly grooming and abusing a teenage girl.

Zara Phythian, who featured in the 2016 Marvel movie Doctor Strange, and also runs a martial arts academy, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13-15 committed between 2005 and 2008.

Jurors also convicted the 38-year-old’s husband, Victor Marke, (59), of the same 14 offences and indecent assault charges relating to another underage girl he abused on at least eight occasions between 2002 and 2003.

Phythian, from Mansfield, denied being a paedophile during her two-week trial, while her husband, who is also a martial arts instructor, broke down in the witness box.

Jurors were told the abuse of the couple’s joint victim began when Phythian, then in her early 20s, asked her, “Do you want to play dare?” and invited her to copy a sex act she had performed on Marke.

The victim, who cannot be named, told the court that Marke made threats against her and ordered her to film some of the abuse at the hands of the “Jekyll and Hyde” couple.

Phythian denied having any sexual contact with the victim, who was able to describe a Chinese calligraphy tattoo the actress has near her private parts.

The victim, who came forward after a separate complaint in 2016, described how Marke pretended to be asleep before joining in what she believed was pre-planned abuse alongside Phythian.

She was abused at least 20 times as the offences continued until she was 16.

Jurors unanimously convicted the couple after deliberating over two days. They also convicted Marke of four counts of indecent assault relating to a girl he abused when she was 15.

In police interviews after the couple’s arrest in 2017, Phythian, who stood trial under her married name of Marke, told officers the allegations against her were “bullshit”.

During four interviews about the claims against her, she also suggested her victim, now an adult, may have seen her intimate tattoo when she was in a changing room.

In her evidence to the court, Phythian described how she was given a chance to star in films after being “spotted” at a martial arts contest in the United States.

Following the verdicts on Wednesday, Judge Mark Watson remanded both defendants in custody.