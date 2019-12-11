Doctor guilty of sexual assaults on 23 patients

A GP who cited the cases of Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instill fear in his patients is facing jail for molesting 23 female patients.

Dr Manish Shah preyed on cancer concerns to persuade patients as young as 11 to have unnecessary intimate examinations for his own sexual gratification, the Old Bailey heard. Between May 2009 and June 2013 he assaulted six patients, the court was told.

Shah (50), of Romford, east London, denied wrongdoing, claiming he had been practising "defensive medicine".

But he was found guilty of 25 sexual offences against the six victims. The jury was told he had already been convicted of similar allegations relating to 17 other women, bringing the total number to 23.

